Home / India News / India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

The debut edition of IEW was held in early 2023

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government's main energy event, India Energy Week (IEW), is expected to attract over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries next year in February in Goa, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Friday.

To be held at the ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in the southern part of the state, the event is expected to see the participation of 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, ONGC said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Energy transition, development of a future-ready energy stack, significance of alternate fuels, and the profound impact of localization, regionalization, and globalization on energy-related industrialization will be key areas of discussions at the event, which is expected to see Energy Ministers from other nations attend.

The debut edition of IEW was held in early 2023. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featuring 326 companies in exhibitions, and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.

The event is organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI). "The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterized by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanization, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change," FIPI Director General Gurmeet Singh said.

Also Read

Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

Steel firms prep for festivals, see demand by auto, consumer goods sectors

Opec+ ambitions for India oil market clash with clean energy goals

Zen Technologies, govt of Goa sign MoU for setting up R&D facility in state

Indian Railways, USAID collaborate on clean and efficient energy solutions

Navi Mumbai Metro records 443,000 passengers in first month since inception

1 death reported as fresh Covid cases rise by 328, active tally nears 3,000

Delhi pollution: Grap stage III re-invoked amid worsening air quality

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest for 2024 Republic Day

Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI poll outcome

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EnergyGoafestivalsclean energy

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story