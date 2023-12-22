India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

The government's main energy event, India Energy Week (IEW), is expected to attract over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries next year in February in Goa, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Friday.

To be held at the ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in the southern part of the state, the event is expected to see the participation of 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, ONGC said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Energy transition, development of a future-ready energy stack, significance of alternate fuels, and the profound impact of localization, regionalization, and globalization on energy-related industrialization will be key areas of discussions at the event, which is expected to see Energy Ministers from other nations attend.

The debut edition of IEW was held in early 2023. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featuring 326 companies in exhibitions, and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.

The event is organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI). "The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterized by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanization, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change," FIPI Director General Gurmeet Singh said.