Broken rice to fuel ethanol supply as govt eyes E27, E30 blending

Achieving E20 blending by 2025, five years ahead of the earlier 2030 deadline, is a “great achievement,” and a government committee is now preparing the roadmap beyond E20, towards E27 or E30, Sanjeev Chopra, secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, said on Monday at a SIAM event.

His remarks come amid heightened social media discussions about the impact of E20 fuel on the fuel efficiency and engines of cars.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last Friday that no engine failures had been reported since the E20 blend’s rollout and that the performance impact was minimal, at around 1–3 per cent.

To ensure a steady feedstock supply for ethanol, Chopra announced that from the next kharif marketing season in Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, millers will be required to deliver rice with no more than 10 per cent broken grains, compared to the current Food Corporation of India (FCI) norm of 25 per cent for procurement under the public distribution system. “The surplus 15 per cent broken rice will be auctioned directly at the mill for industrial uses, including ethanol production,” he said, adding, “This will ensure a sustainable supply of broken rice to the fuel industry, and if successful, we can ramp it up from 2026–27.” The change will also reduce FCI’s storage and transport burden, as this portion will no longer enter the central pool.

When rice mills process paddy for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), around 20-25 per cent of the output is broken grains. Under the new procurement norms, FCI will now accept rice with up to 10 per cent brokens, leaving the surplus -- about 15 per cent -- with the millers. This 15 per cent portion would be auctioned to ethanol plants by the millers. ALSO READ: ED files supplementary prosecution complaint in Amtek Auto bank fraud case Chopra credited the National Biofuel Policy of 2018 for allowing the diversion of not only molasses but also sugarcane juice and grain for ethanol production, enabling blending to rise from 1.5 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent last month.

“Having achieved the E20 blending, where do we go from here? Do we look at E22? Do we look at E27? Do we look at E30? That is something which is being worked out by an inter-departmental committee framing the roadmap beyond E20,” he said, adding that the ethanol blending programme has brought prosperity to rural areas and eliminated the need for subsidies that once kept the sugar sector afloat. On feedstock diversification, Chopra said molasses will remain a key source despite fluctuations in sugarcane production, with 30–40 million metric tonnes of sugar diverted annually for ethanol “not being too difficult” even with occasional shortfalls.

Turning to maize, he described it as a water-efficient crop grown largely by marginal farmers and increasingly used for ethanol. Output rose from 340 million tonnes to 377 million tonnes last year and is projected at 425 million tonnes this year, though productivity still lags the global average of 6 tonnes per hectare. “The industry must do for maize what it has done for sugarcane and potatoes — support farmers with quality seeds, extension services, and infrastructure for drying to reduce high moisture content,” he urged, adding that aflatoxin levels in distillers’ dried grains with solubles (DDGS) must be kept in check for feed industry use.