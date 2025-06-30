India extends curbs on low-ash met coke imports for six more months

The government has decided to continue restrictions on the import of low-ash metallurgical coke, an essential material used in steel production, for another six months, according to a Reuters report.

According to an official notification issued on Monday: “The updated order, effective July 1, 2025, will remain in place until December 31, 2025.”

Low-ash metallurgical coke plays a crucial role in the steelmaking process and is also used in several other industrial applications.