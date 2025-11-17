Home / India News / India faces 1.3 million annual transformer failures amid quality issues

India faces 1.3 million annual transformer failures amid quality issues

The meeting was convened in line with the deliberations held in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on improving the quality and reliability of power sector equipment

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant
Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Around 1.3 million transformer failures occur in India annually due to multiple reasons like poor repair and unbalanced loading, along with weather effects, a government committee has said.

A power transformer is an important equipment used in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

In a meeting on Distribution Transformer, it has been highlighted that the "national distribution transformer failure rate averages around 10 per cent, amounting to nearly 1.3 million transformer failures annually".

The meeting was convened in line with the deliberations held in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on improving the quality and reliability of power sector equipment.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the Standardisation Cell released today, Kerala has been cited as an example with a low failure of 1.9 per cent, whereas some northern states exceed 20 per cent.

During the discussions, overloading, poor earthing, and improper fuse coordination, among others, emerged as major reasons for transformer failures.

Some of the manufacturing issues were poor brazing and clamping, inadequate insulation, and moisture in cellulose insulation.

While external causes like "oil theft, tampering, poor repairs and weather effects" also contribute to transformer failures.

Industry representatives recommended the adoption of a modern sealing mechanism and inclusion of tan delta testing for insulation health.

They also suggested a third-party power quality audit and voltage monitoring.

The Standardisation Cell will hold a quarterly review meeting to track progress on standardisation, performance metrics, and adoption of best practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Red Fort blast toll climbs to 15 as two more victims die in hospital

Kochi ranked among Booking.com's top 10 must-visit destinations for 2026

NIT Rourkela patents green technology to revive India's black terracotta

Unemployment rate remains steady at 5.2% in October, reveals govt survey

Delhi govt to repair 500 km of major roads by March 2026, says PWD Minister

Topics :India’s development transformationElectrificationEnergy demand in India

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story