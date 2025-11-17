Red Fort blast toll climbs to 15 as two more victims die in hospital

The death toll in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort rose to 15 after two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said.
Another victim, Bilal, had died during treatment last Thursday to take the toll to 13. With the latest fatalities, the number of those killed in the high-intensity explosion has now climbed to 15, with many others still undergoing treatment, the officer said.
The Delhi Police said they received information about the latest deaths from the hospital, adding that post-mortem examinations will be conducted soon.
