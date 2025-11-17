Home / India News / Delhi govt to repair 500 km of major roads by March 2026, says PWD Minister

Delhi govt to repair 500 km of major roads by March 2026, says PWD Minister

The Delhi government will repair 500-km-long stretches of roads across the national capital by March 2026, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Sahib
Every year the city suffers from air pollution during the winter months, and one of the factors for the pollution is the dust generated on roads from moving vehicles. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
The Delhi government will repair 500-km-long stretches of roads across the national capital by March 2026, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

The minister made an inspection visit in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony areas along with local MLAs and PWD officials.

"By March, the Delhi government will repair 500 kilometres of major road stretches across the national capital, tenders are being floated. The broken roads, slip roads, footpaths and foot overbridges (FOBs) are also being repaired," Verma said while talking to reporters.

Every year the city suffers from air pollution during the winter months, and one of the factors for the pollution is the dust generated on roads from moving vehicles.

"We have received Rs 800 crore from the central government, which is being utilised. Further, we also have an assurance from the Centre for more fund allocation in the future after this fund is spent on road and repair work," Verma further said.

Earlier this year, under the road dust mitigation plan of the Delhi government, Verma held a meeting with PWD officials, where the status of 153 ongoing road repair projects was reviewed.

Last month, the central government had approved Rs 803 crore for Delhi to take up road infrastructure-related projects. The funds were approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The repair work would include re-carpeting, patchwork, pothole repair and restoration of roads cut by other agencies. In Delhi, the PWD maintains 1400 km of road length, which are 60-feet wide or above.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Parvesh VermaDelhi governmentRekha GuptaRoad sectorPWD project

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

