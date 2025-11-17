Home / India News / Kochi ranked among Booking.com's top 10 must-visit destinations for 2026

Kochi ranked among Booking.com's top 10 must-visit destinations for 2026

Booking.com's Travel Predictions 2026 shows Kochi rising among global hotspots as travellers seek hyper-individual journeys shaped by culture, memories, astrology and meaningful personal experiences

The travel platform stated that 2026 marks the rise of trips that are “more individual, more experimental and more unapologetically true to who travellers really are.”
India’s coastal city, Kochi in Kerala, comes among the top 10 destinations alongside other trending global destinations like Vietnam’s Mui Ne and Spain’s Bilbao, among others, as per Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research.
  The research was conducted with a sample of 29,733 respondents across about 33 countries, who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12–24 months, to showcase the top trending destinations set to become must-visit vacation spots next year. Booking.com further added that 88 per cent of travellers are open to travelling with a potential romantic partner, co-worker, or new friend to test their compatibility, while 89 per cent of respondents were using technology to locate and visit spots tied to personal memories. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of people are chasing the cosmic rhythm of a trip aligning with their horoscope for next year. The travel platform stated that 2026 marks the rise of trips that are “more individual, more experimental and more unapologetically true to who travellers really are.”
 
Why does Booking.com say travel in 2026 will be highly individual?
 
“Our Travel Predictions 2026 research highlights that the year ahead is all about highly individual journeys that reflect travellers' true interests,” said Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia, Booking.com, in a statement. “This trend is perfectly reflected in our list of top global destinations: the emergence of Kochi, alongside hotspots like Bilbao and Manaus, highlights a growing demand for places that blend rich culture, history and authentic natural beauty. From the heritage streets of Fort Kochi to the contemporary art of the Biennale and the serene backwaters of Kerala, travellers are clearly seeking experiences that are both inspiring and deeply meaningful.”
 
Which global destinations feature alongside Kochi in the top 10 list?
 
Apart from Kochi, the other global destinations among the top 10 spots are Vietnam’s Mui Ne, another coastal city and a four-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, known for kite surfing and wind sports due to its ocean breezes and golden sands. The list also includes Spain’s Bilbao, also known as the culinary capital of the Basque country, and Colombia’s Barranquilla, situated on the country’s northern Caribbean coast. With the upcoming FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game, Philadelphia, USA, is gearing up for major events, and also has key sites like the Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. Other destinations include China’s Guangzhou city, Sal in Cape Verde, Manaus, with around two million residents in Brazil, Germany’s Munster, and another coastal city in Australia named Port Douglas.
 
What are the key travel trends revealed by Booking.com?

Top 10 trending destinations set to become must-visit vacation spots in 2026:

 

Kochi (India)

 

Mui Ne (Vietnam)

 

Bilbao (Spain)

 

Barranquilla (Colombia)

 

Philadelphia (USA)

 

Guangzhou (China)

 

Sal (Cape Verde)

 

Manaus (Brazil)

 

Munster (Germany)

 

Port Douglas (Australia)

   

– 88% of travellers are open to travelling with a potential romantic partner, co-worker, or new friend to test their compatibility

 

– 89% of travellers are using technology to locate and visit spots tied to personal memories

 

– 70% of people are chasing the cosmic rhythm of a trip aligning with their horoscope for next year

   

Source: Booking.com

India News Kochi Kerala tourism

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

