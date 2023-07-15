Home / India News / India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects

India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects

There was no word on the much-anticipated procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets by India from France

Press Trust of India Paris

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and France on Friday announced a raft of "ground-breaking" defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and the construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries, a decision seen as a reflection of the growing bilateral defence ties.

There was no word on the much-anticipated procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets by India from France.

However, a document listing a 25-year roadmap to further advance the strategic relations mentioned the "timely delivery" of the 36 Rafale jets, which were procured by India from France for the Indian Air Force.

It said the two sides welcome an agreement inked between India's Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and France's Naval Group for the construction of three additional submarines under the P-75 programme.

The document titled "Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations" said the two sides are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance.

"In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India," it said.

"In the future, India and France will extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine," it added.

A roadmap for this project will be prepared between Safran and the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) before the end of this year.

They also announced supporting industrial cooperation for the motorisation of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme with the Safran helicopter engine.

"To enable progress on the IMRH programme, a shareholders' agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India and Safran Helicopter Engine, France has been concluded for engine development," the document said.

It said these ventures are in line with the spirit of trust that prevails between India and France in the sharing and joint development of critical components and technology building blocks, based on the successful Indo-French experience in technology transfer.

It mentioned that other examples of the defence industrial partnership included the contract being concluded between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the transfer of technology of "forging and castings" for the Shakti engine.

"This is also reflective of the French commitment to support technology transfer and Make in India, it said.

Another such example is the MoU between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Naval Group France to collaborate in the field of surface ships that cater to fulfil the requirement of India and international naval forces, it added.

"To this end, both countries are also working towards adopting a roadmap on defence industrial cooperation," it said.

In view of the uptick in defence industrial collaborations between the two countries, India is setting up a technical office of the DRDO at the Indian embassy in Paris.

Also Read

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

LIVE: Maharashtra's new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning dept

Indian aviation mkt 'booming'; to expand routes with IndiGo: Air France-KLM

Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other Maharashtra districts

PM Modi arrives at Louvre museum in Paris for banquet dinner with Macron

PM Narendra Modi leaves for UAE after concluding two-day visit to France

CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 cr relief as state battles aftermath of rain fury

NIA issues notice, announces Rs 10 lakh reward on arrest of TRF's terrorist

Topics :Narendra ModiFrance

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story