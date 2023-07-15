Home / India News / PM Modi arrives at Louvre museum in Paris for banquet dinner with Macron

PM Modi arrives at Louvre museum in Paris for banquet dinner with Macron

Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said France is an important partner in 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives

ANI Europe
(Photo: AP/PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) arrived at Louvre Museum in Paris to attend the banquet dinner. French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron welcomed him.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to France, talked about the possibilities of co-development and said the two countries together want to fulfill "not just ours but also requirements of other friendly countries".

Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said France is an important partner in 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

"Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relation. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries...," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the two countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership.

"We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. People of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner," he added.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that the two countries together can find solutions to global crises.

Earlier, in a joint press conference with PM Modi on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron envisioned India and France's future plans for students saying by "2030 we want to send 30,000 French students to India."

"2030 we want"...We can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)...For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy...," Macron said while speaking to the media at Elysee Palace.

PM Modi during the course of his second-day visit to France, met thought leaders and some prominent business people. He met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. He also met Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon.

PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France's National Day as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The majestic parade, which had participation from contingents from Indian armed forces, took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Elysees in Paris. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

