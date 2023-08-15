India gained new strategic strength in recent years: PM in I-Day speech

India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and the country's borders are now more secure than ever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The prime minister said a number of military reforms are being undertaken to modernise the armed forces and make them young and battle ready to deal with the future challenges.

He also reiterated the government's unwavering resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario.

"India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and today our borders are more secure than ever," Modi said.

The prime minister also emphasised that the people of the country feel safe today as there has been a drastic decline in the number of terrorist attacks.

When the country is peaceful and secure, new goals of development are achieved, he said.

The prime minister also referred to the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme and said it was implemented by his government as soon as it came to power.

"The OROP was a matter of respect for the soldiers of our country. We implemented it when we came to power. Rs 70,000 crore have reached the ex-servicemen and their families today," he added.

Modi extended the Independence Day wishes to the Armed Forces personnel at the borders, who ensure that the country is secured and its interests are safeguarded.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

A series of initiatives were taken to enhance the country's military prowess following the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The government has also been focusing on strengthening the border infrastructure in the last few years.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has always been a peace-loving nation, but that does not mean that it would spare those who cast an evil eye on it.