Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.



Since assuming office, this marked his tenth Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

PM Modi said that he will put forth a complete report of his government's ten-year journey and reassured that India will ascend to the position of the world's third-largest economy in the next five years.

Here are the top 10 highlights from his speech:

1. Honouring Indian freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Independence Day speech by highlighting India's position as the largest democracy globally.

He talked about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Aurobindo Ghosh, and their compatriots.

2. 'Lucky to have demography, democracy, and diversity'

PM Modi said that "We are lucky to have demography, democracy, diversity", and he further added that this trio would materialise the nation's aspirations.

Modi added that the country's youth will perpetuate the nation's legacy and resolve.

3. 'The nation stands with Manipur'

During his address, PM Modi talked about the ongoing unrest in Manipur and said that the nation's solidarity is with the people of Manipur.

He further said that there is stability at the moment and urged "collective efforts to sustain peace and harmony".

4. '1,000 years of enslavement and 1,000 years of greatness'

In his Independence Day address, Modi said that the present moment finds us at the crossroads of "1,000 years of subjugation and 1,000 years of greatness".

He added that our nation's choices today will echo in the next millennium.

5. 'Reform, perform, transform'

Modi said that in 2014, after three decades, the nation chose to pick transformation and elected a government that was committed to making meaningful changes for the growth and development of the nation.

He added that there has been some substantial shifts that the nation has experienced in sectors such as AYUSH, fisheries, and cooperatives.

6. Women-led development

PM Modi said that the development led by women will play a pivotal role in India's journey towards attaining its objectives and scaling new peaks of growth and progress.

He said that India is witnessing a growing number of women pilots and scientists and talked about how he discussed the concept of women-led development at the G20 summit.

7. Post Covid-19 pandemic

Modi said that similar to the scenario following World War II, a new global order is taking shape in the post-Covid-19 era.

He said, "India is becoming voice of the global south, and its prosperity is becoming an opportunity for the world. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world."

"No ifs, no buts, only trust," he added.

8. 'Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai, na haarta hai': PM Modi

During his address, Modi said, "Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, yeh Bharat na thakta hai, yeh Bharat na haanfta hai, yeh Bharat na haarta hai (This India doesn't stop, neither does it get tired or pant, nor will it lose)".



9. Power of youth

PM Modi said that the youth of the nation can bring about substantial and transformative shifts within the country.

He added that the youth have excelled and propelled the country forward through the startup ecosystem.

During the G20 Summit in Bali last year, he said, leaders from developed nations showed a keen interest in the potential of Digital India.

10. India is recognised as a 'Vishwamitra'

During this address, Modi said that his administration has elevated India's stature on the international platform, and the nation is recognised as a 'Vishwamitra' (a friend of the world).

"Following the Covid-19 pandemic, we advocated the concept of 'One World, One Health'. We have actively contributed to global well-being through practices such as yoga and AYUSH. Additionally, we have addressed concerns about global warming and deliberated on strategies to counter it," he added.

