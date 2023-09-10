Home / India News / India greatest trade partner in S Asia, will tap huge potential: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country's greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo:PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country's greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the G20 leaders' summit, Erdogan also said that on the sidelines of the summit, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we will be able to tap the great potential of cooperation, primarily in the field of economy and many other sectors, after the election that took place in Turkiye earlier this year," he said.

He also hailed the African Union becoming a member of the G20, saying it would revitalise the grouping.

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

