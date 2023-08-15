India has presented vision of global welfare to the world: PM Modi

India's message of global unity and the international alliances that it has created are aimed at advancing the idea of global welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Addressing citizens on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said India remained an unwavering ally of the world.

"Our national character should think about the betterment of the world. We have to make the country so strong that it can play its role for the welfare of the world. And after handling a global crisis like Corona, and the way we stood up as a country to help the world, the result is that our country has now taken the form of a friend of the world," he said.

Stressing that India is becoming the voice of the Global South, the Prime Minister said India has presented the vision of global welfare to the world, and the world is now joining it in this vision. "Today, India is laying a strong foundation for global welfare. It is our collective responsibility to build upon this strong foundation," he stressed.

Budding Engagements

The Prime Minister said India's call to ensure 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' in the field of renewable energy is being acknowledged by the world. This is an initiative by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which the Prime Minister said is increasing its membership, and India, France and the United Kingdom to build a global green energy grid, primarily focusing on solar and wind energy.

The Prime Minister also harkened to India's motto of "One World, One Family, One Future” that has been adopted during India's G20 presidency.

On the biodiversity conservation front, the Prime Minister said the government is working on a large number of initiatives to protect India's environmental heritage. "As the world grapples with climate crises, we have shown the way and launched the Lifestyle for Environment – Mission LiFE initiative. We have emphasised the importance of biodiversity and advanced the establishment of the 'Big Cat Alliance,'" he said. The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) for conservation of seven big cats namely Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma aims to reach out to 97 range countries covering their natural habitats.

Referring to India's vaccine diplomacy during the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister said the world has seen India's capabilities. "When the world's supply chains were disrupted, when there was pressure on big economies, even at that time, we had said that we have to see the development of the world. It should be human-centric and humane; that is when we will be able to find the right solutions to the problems. And Covid has taught us or has forced us to realise that we cannot do the welfare of the world by leaving human sensibilities," he said.

Referring to India's move to create the multilateral Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative in 2019, the Prime Minister said there is a need for long-term arrangements to meet the damage caused to infrastructure due to global warming from natural disasters.

Emphasising the need for traditional medical practices in mind, India has worked towards establishing a global-level centre of the World Health Organization (WHO) in India focused on yoga and Ayurveda, he added.

On Tuesday, six US lawmakers from the House of Representatives were also present at the Prime Minister's speech. Led by the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz Khanna, the team of eight American legislators are visiting as part of an official delegation visiting Mumbai and New Delhi.