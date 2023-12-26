Home / India News / India Inc seeks 3.9 mn jobs for frontline workers in H1 FY24: Report

India Inc seeks 3.9 mn jobs for frontline workers in H1 FY24: Report

Most of this demand was driven by the logistics and mobility sector, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the total demand

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, demand for frontline workers continues to remain strong in India at 3.9 million jobs in the first half (H1) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24), according to a report by workforce management platform BetterPlace.

Most of this demand was driven by the logistics and mobility sector, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the total demand, the report added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This was followed by e-commerce, and integrated facility management and information technology (IFM and IT), which accounted for 27 per cent and 13.7 per cent of the overall demand, respectively.

Sectors which contributed least to the overall demand included banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) at 0.87 per cent, and retail and quick service restaurants (QSR) at 1.96 per cent.

“Our workforce trends indicate a gradual shift away from traditional sectors towards gig-sectors. Notably, sectors like IFM and IT, and logistics and mobility have undergone a significant transformation. Previously marked by high attrition, there seems to be a normalisation with fewer individuals leaving their gig jobs due to increased earning potential,” said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and Group CEO, BetterPlace.

IFM and IT experienced the most significant decline in attrition rates, plummeting by 20.9 per cent between H1FY23 and H1FY24.

This, the report said, was largely because the sector contributed to the third highest demand for frontline workers. It offered higher salaries, which led to higher attrition among workers who were looking for a better paying opportunity in H1FY23.

On the other hand, BFSI saw the highest attrition rate between H1FY23 and H1FY24, rising by 28 per cent, followed by retail and QSR at 19.3 per cent.

Agarwala added that there has also been a surge in demand and salaries for manufacturing jobs.

According to the report, manufacturing saw the highest spike in salaries, increasing by 19.6 per cent from Rs 18,800 in H1FY23 to Rs 22,500 in H1FY24. This is largely a result of high growth in the manufacturing sector, driven by government initiatives.

Meanwhile, IFM and IT recorded the highest decline in salaries, with a fall of 20.3 per cent between H1FY23 and H1FY24.

The report attributed this to a “normalisation phase” after salaries increased in H1FY23 due to higher demand.

Sector-wise Breakdown of Overall Demand in H1 FY24
Sector % of overall demand
Logistice and mobility 50%
E-commerce 27%
IFM and IT 13.70%
BFSI 1.96%
Retail and QSR 0.87%
   
Change in Attrition Rate - Sector-wise Breakdown in H1 FY24
Sector % Increase/Decrease in Attrition rate
IFM and IT -20.90%
Logistics and mobility -12.90%
Retail and QSR 19.30%
BFSI 28%
   
Change in Salaries - Sector-wise Breakdown in H1 FY24
Sector % Increase/Decrease in Salaries
Manufacturing 19.60%
Retail and QSR 15%
IFM and IT -20.30%
   
Source: BetterPlace

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

Apple supplier Foxconn officials call on CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Bihar to give govt employee status to 350,000 contractual teachers

Chhattisgarh: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ambikapur; no injury reported

'Donkey' flight, stranded in France, lands in Mumbai. Here is all we know

6 workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse; DM orders probe

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BetterPlace Safety Solutionslogistics sectorElectric Mobility DriveBFSIindian workers

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story