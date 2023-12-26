'Donkey' flight, stranded in France, lands in Mumbai. Here is all we know

Here are details on the incident:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
3) Almost all the passengers were carrying not more than two bags. According to the IE report, the usual bag tags were missing from the checked-in luggage.
4) The Airbus A340, carrying 303 passengers, had taken off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was grounded at the Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris. The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.
5)The Nicaragua-bound flight carried 276 passengers on board when it took off for Mumbai, and 25 persons, including two minors, told French authorities they wanted to apply for asylum, French officials said. Two others were brought before a judge and placed on assisted witness status.
7) The flight had landed at the Vatry airport to refuel. It was then grounded after a tip-off that the passengers were "likely to be victims of human trafficking". News agency AFP reported that the plane may be linked to a syndicate attempting to smuggle individuals into the US. Further proceedings will now take place under the jurisdiction of France's anti-organised crime unit, JUNALCO.
8) French officials had begun an investigation into the conditions and purposes of the travel of all passengers after the flight was grounded.
9) The passengers were allegedly travelling to Nicaragua from where they would have entered the US and Canada illegally, according to French authorities.
10) The Indian Embassy in France thanked French officials and the Vatry Airport authorities for resolving the situation.