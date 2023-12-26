Home / India News / Bihar to give govt employee status to 350,000 contractual teachers

"These teachers will have to clear competency examinations for continuing the status of a government employee," an official said. He added that at present their salary structure will remain same

"A proposal in this regard was mooted by the state Education department before the cabinet on Tuesday, which was later approved", S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give government employee status to around 3.5 lakh contractual (Niyojit) teachers, teaching in different government-run schools in the state, an official said.

The decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Immediately after notification by the state government in this regard, these contractual teachers, teaching in different state-run schools for the last several years, will be considered as 'exclusive teachers', with government employee status. A proposal in this regard was mooted by the state Education department before the cabinet on Tuesday, which was later approved", S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

While elaborating on the process of the newly approved policy, Siddharth said, "These exclusive teachers will have to clear competency examinations for continuing the status of a government employee. Clearing competency examination will be mandatory for continuing government employee status. It will soon be decided as to which government agency will conduct the competency examination. For those who don't clear the competency examination, the state government will decide their fate at a later stage. They will get three chances to clear the examination".

At present their salary structure will remain the same even after the notification, he said, adding that "Their salary structure will be revised as per guidelines set by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) only after clearing the competency tests".

The total number of contractual teachers in the state is around 3.5 lakh, he said, adding that it is a major decision by the state government as contractual teachers were demanding government employee status for the last several months.

The Cabinet also approved the new 'Tourism policy' of Bihar.

"Under the new policy, the government will develop world-class infrastructural tourism facilities in the state. The government will also give provide financial assistance to promote hotels, restaurants and resorts at tourist places in the state. Provisions of assistance are also there for the development of tourist facilities along the highways, facilities like camping sites and adventure sports", the additional chief secretary said.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

