India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation

By Randy Thanthong-Knight

India warned its citizens to “exercise utmost caution” while in Canada and hinted that their safety is threatened, an apparent escalation of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

The advisory from India’s external affairs ministry said students in particular should “remain vigilant,” aiming its message at the huge population of young Indians attending Canada’s colleges and universities.

India is the number one source of immigrants and foreign students to Canada, and the two countries have strong economic and investment ties. But they are now publicly sparring after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader.

India denied the allegation, and hit back with a warning to all Indian nationals living in Canada or planning travels “in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada.”

If Indians heed the message, Canada’s economy could suffer. Visitors from the country are also a major source of tourism dollars and represent nearly a quarter of spending by non-residents.

Some students are already “panicking” as a result of the advisory and fraying ties, according to Damanpreet Singh, the international student representative for the Canadian Federation of Students. “This will definitely affect immigration. Both governments need to resolve this matter as soon as they can.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller rebutted India’s warning Wednesday. “Canada by any standard is one of the safest, if not the safest, country in the world, that is governed by the rule of law. People should read that statement for what it is,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “Canada is a safe country and will remain a safe country.”

Separately on Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US is coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on the issue.

“This is a serious matter and we support Canada’s ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government,” she said in a statement.