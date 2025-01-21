E10 bullet train to debut in India and Japan simultaneously in 2030

India and Japan are set to introduce the latest iteration of the Shinkansen, the Alfa-X, also known as the E10, simultaneously in 2029-30. Originally set to receive the Shinkansen E5, India’s transition to the more advanced E10 signifies a significant leap forward in high-speed rail technology.

This strategic development, as per a report in The Hindustan Times, highlights the deep collaboration between India and Japan in the ambitious bullet train project, which aims to connect Ahmedabad and Mumbai, revolutionising rail travel between the two cities.

The Shinkansen (colloquial for bullet train) E5, with a top speed of 320 kmph, was India’s earlier plan for its high-speed rail system. However, the introduction of the Shinkansen E10 has been agreed upon, offering a much-improved version with a top speed of 400 kmph. The E5 series is a Japanese Shinkansen high-speed train operated by East Japan Railway Company on Tohoku Shinkansen services since March 5, 2011.

Japan’s willingness to launch the E10 model simultaneously in its homeland and in India signifies a historic move in high-speed rail innovation. India is expected to get two E10 bullet train models -- an unprecedented step highlighting a deeper collaboration between India and Japan in integrating cutting-edge railway technology.

India’s indigenously developed high-speed trains

In addition to receiving the Shinkansen E10, India is also progressing with its indigenous high-speed trains. Two semi high-speed trains are being developed by India’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in collaboration with BEML Ltd. The contract for manufacturing these trains is valued at Rs 867 crore and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. These trains are designed to operate at a top speed of 280 kmph, with a reliable cruising speed around 249 kmph. This development aligns with India’s goal of fostering self-reliance in high-speed rail manufacturing.

The infrastructure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, including a 21-km long undersea tunnel and various viaducts, is also moving rapidly under the supervision of India’s Railway Ministry. With the full-scale launch scheduled for 2028-30, these indigenous trains will be vital in complementing the E10 Shinkansen in providing efficient and sustainable high-speed rail services.

India-Japan financial collaboration

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is a joint venture between the Centre, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with significant funding provided through a 50-year loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The loan, amounting to approximately 80 per cent of the project cost, comes at an annual interest rate of 0.1 per cent, making it financially feasible for India’s rapid development of high-speed rail infrastructure.

This project not only focuses on speed but also on adapting the technology to Indian conditions, ensuring enhanced luggage capacity and durability against extreme temperatures and dust. India’s collaboration with Japan also involves modifying the Shinkansen trains to better suit local needs – like more luggage space, better dust management, and others.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Challenges and milestones

Despite a delayed timeline from the initial 2022 launch date, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has gained momentum in recent months. All civil contracts have been awarded, and significant progress has been made in acquiring land and completing critical engineering works. By 2028-30, India is set to have its first high-speed rail corridor, revolutionising travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and seven minutes.

Meanwhile, India is developing advanced signalling systems and ensuring the continuous upgrade of infrastructure to handle speeds exceeding 250 kmph, aligning with its vision of the National Rail Plan 2030.