Home / India News / India, Japan sign pact for semiconductor development: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India, Japan sign pact for semiconductor development: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The nations will create "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between Vaishnaw and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital.

"Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Vaishnaw said.

The nations will create "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added.

Also Read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

It's now or never for India to take lead in semiconductor sector: SEMI CEO

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

MP govt transfers Rs 196.6 cr to 78,641 students for buying laptops

Over 463,000 recruited in govt jobs in 5 years: Centre tells Parliament

No proposal to interfere in current airfares regulatory framework: Scindia

Indian mountaineers create history, successfully scale Mt Brammah-I in J-K

PM Modi likely to interact with NDA MPs during Parliament's monsoon session

Topics :semiconductorIndiaJapan

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story