India, Lanka committee holds meet; discusses strengthening connectivity

Joint Committee also identified a number of areas for mutual cooperation for the operationalization of ferry services in near future and desired to take further steps based on mutual understanding

The Joint Committee was recently reconstituted by the Governments of India and Sri Lanka as per the provisions of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Passenger Transportation by Sea, signed in 2011, the release further stated (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
India-Sri Lanka Joint Committee, which was established under MOU on Passenger Transportation by Sea, held a virtual meeting on July 14 and discussed the strengthening of connectivity and resumption of ferry services between the two countries, the High Commission of India, Colombo said in a press release.

The two sides were led respectively by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Government of India and KDS Ruwanchandra, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation of the Government of Sri Lanka.

The productive discussions focused on the resumption of ferry services between the two countries connecting mutually agreed points. Both sides agreed that the resumption of ferry services will boost regional trade and tourism and promote stronger people-to-people ties, the release stated.

The Joint Committee also identified a number of areas for mutual cooperation for the operationalization of ferry services in the near future and desired to take further steps based on mutual understanding.

The Joint Committee was recently reconstituted by the Governments of India and Sri Lanka as per the provisions of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Passenger Transportation by Sea, signed in 2011, the release further stated.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

