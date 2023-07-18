IGI Airport authority receives bomb threat on Facebook, FIR registered

The Indira Gandhi International Airport authority on Monday received a bomb threat on Facebook which vaguely mentioned Pakistan, said Delhi Police, adding that it appears to be a hoax, but they are investigating.

Delhi Police registered an FIR under different sections of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police station on the complaint of the Social Media Shift incharge of IGI Airport.

FIR stated that "We have received bomb threat communication through our Delhi Airport' Facebook profile from user name Vishesh Sajjanhar along with message 'Bomb runnay, AirIndia Dubai Delhi bom, Pakistan, Vishesh, Immigration, Emirates 517, N,Bombs" on 15 th July 2023

A senior police officer told ANI that the message is not clear and the threat appears to be a hoax but the investigation is on.

The message is not specific but hints at target ing an Air India flight with some Pakistan connection," the officer added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.