Home / India News / IGI Airport authority receives bomb threat on Facebook, FIR registered

IGI Airport authority receives bomb threat on Facebook, FIR registered

Delhi Police registered an FIR under different sections of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police station on the complaint of the Social Media Shift incharge of IGI Airport

ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indira Gandhi International Airport authority on Monday received a bomb threat on Facebook which vaguely mentioned Pakistan, said Delhi Police, adding that it appears to be a hoax, but they are investigating.

Delhi Police registered an FIR under different sections of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police station on the complaint of the Social Media Shift incharge of IGI Airport.

FIR stated that "We have received bomb threat communication through our Delhi Airport' Facebook profile from user name Vishesh Sajjanhar along with message 'Bomb runnay, AirIndia Dubai Delhi bom, Pakistan, Vishesh, Immigration, Emirates 517, N,Bombs" on 15 th July 2023

A senior police officer told ANI that the message is not clear and the threat appears to be a hoax but the investigation is on.

The message is not specific but hints at target ing an Air India flight with some Pakistan connection," the officer added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions

First elevated cross taxiway to be inaugurated at IGI Airport on July 13

School in Delhi's Defence Colony evacuated after bomb threat via email

Delhi school receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found

Cheetahs at Kuno may return to enclosures for examination: Officials

Delhi govt partially lifts restrictions on entry of heavy goods vehicles

Women wrestlers allege oversight panel biased towards Brij Bhushan

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after battling cancer

Urination case: Accused's wife moves HC against NSA, notice issued to state

Topics :IGI AirportDelhi PoliceBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story