Home / India News / India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Hybrid immunity may be behind difference in India-China Covid numbers

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Foundation laid for 400ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad

Topics :CoronavirusIndiacoronaCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story