Home / India News / India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

India recorded 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

New Delhi
India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronavirusIndia

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Also Read

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Efforts to arrest Atiq's wife, Ashraf's brother-in-law intensify

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story