Home / India News / India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 2,109 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Iran says US pullout from nuclear deal 'fatal blow' to rule of law

Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai

Voting begins for Assembly bypoll in Suar, Chhanbey seats in Uttar Pradesh

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

LIVE: Imran Khan will not be brough to court, hearing at custody location

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story