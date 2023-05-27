Home / India News / India logs 425 new Covid-19 cases, active infection tally down at 5,259

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
India saw a single day rise of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

