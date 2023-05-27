Home / India News / Latest LIVE: PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

May 27 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting on May 27, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.
As many as 70.5 per cent of the respondents of a survey are satisfied with the BJP-led Central government, followed by 27.6 per cent who feel otherwise, while 2.36 per cent of the respondents said they cannot comment on the matter. According to the survey, as compared to 2023, in 2022, 68.85 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the Central government's works, while 28.25 per cent felt otherwise.
Amid the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Friday once again hit back at the BJP, saying that it is the ruling party which is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and the Constitution of the country. Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said "the President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament".

May 27 2023

