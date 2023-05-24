Home / India News / India logs 552 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,591

India logs 552 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,591

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India logs 552 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,591

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron

Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecorona

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story