Home / India News / India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

Termination of govt servants, China's visa denial to Wushu players rock AP

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

Oil tanker MV Sai Baba with Indian crew comes under attack in Red Sea

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsHealth sectorHealth Ministry

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story