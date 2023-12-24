Home / India News / Oil tanker MV Sai Baba with Indian crew comes under attack in Red Sea

Oil tanker MV Sai Baba with Indian crew comes under attack in Red Sea

The incident marks the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17, CENTCOM said in its statement

Photo: X @ANI
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea but no one was injured, Indian officials and the US military said on Sunday.

The US Central Command said the vessel, MV Sai Baba, was targeted by a drone launched by Houthi militants in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The US military's statement on the attack came a day after merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, with around 20 Indian crew members, was hit by a suspected drone about 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast in the Arabian sea.

"All 25 crew members of MV Sai Baba are learnt to be Indians," said an Indian military official. There were no reports of any casualties.

The official said MV Sai Baba is a Gabon-flagged vessel and it had received a certification from the Indian register of shipping.

The US Central Command described the vessel as an Indian-flagged tanker. The vessel was reportedly on its way to India.

The officials said the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the situation.

In a post on 'X', the US Central Command mentioned the attack on MV Sai Baba along with a similar strike targeting another vessel on Saturday.

"The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported," it said.

"A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported," it added.

The fresh attack came against the backdrop of Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US Central Command is one of key unified combatant commands of the US.

Also Read

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

French judge to decide on extending stay of 303 passengers, mostly Indians

Ram Temple inauguration: 'It is a matter of great pride', says Sonowal

Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during search operation in Manipur

LIVE: Sports ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyUS PentagonIran

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story