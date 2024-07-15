Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India, Maldives reiterate unwavering commitment to foster close relations

India, Maldives reiterate unwavering commitment to foster close relations

India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office on Sunday

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag
India and Maldives on Sunday reiterated the "unwavering" commitment to fostering "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 7:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Maldives on Sunday reiterated the "unwavering" commitment to fostering "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation, as the two sides agreed to work together towards maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office on Sunday, a press release by the President's Office here said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mahawar and Muizzu discussed avenues to further bolster ties between the two countries and spoke on various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Mahawar "expressed gratitude to the President for accepting the invitation and attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi for a new term," it said.

Muizzu was in New Delhi last month to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi. It was his first visit to India after he became the island nation's president in November last year.

Mahawar highlighted numerous productive avenues of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and reiterated India's commitment to assist in the progress and development of the Maldives and its people.

Muizzu conveyed appreciation for the "warm welcome and generous hospitality" extended by the Indian government during his visit to witness Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

He expressed gratitude for India's commitment to assisting the Maldives in its development and addressing the needs of Maldivians.

More From This Section

News updates: 'It is against what we stand for,' Biden addresses the nation on Trump rally shooting

Indore creates world record, plants 1.1 million saplings in a day

5 deaths reported in Nepal twin bus tragedy, Indian nationals among victims

Patient shot dead by teenager inside ward in Delhi's GTB hospital

NTA to take CUET-UG retest for over 1,000 on July 19, no clarity on results

The two reiterated their "unwavering commitment to fostering continued close relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India," the press release said.

"They also agreed to continue to work together towards the common goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean," it said.

"India attaches high importance to further enhancing its special relationship with the Maldives," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X, reacting to the press release.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Hoping for strong bilateral relations': Mohamed Muizzu after India visit

Muizzu in Delhi, Maldives panel probes previous govt's pacts with India

Muizzu's 1st India visit focused on boosting bilateral ties, says Maldives

Look forward to India, Maldives working together closely: Jaishankar

Seven world leaders in Delhi to attend PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Topics :India Maldives tiesIndia MaldivesIndia Maldives trade

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story