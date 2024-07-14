Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Patient shot dead by teenager inside ward in Delhi's GTB hospital

Patient shot dead by teenager inside ward in Delhi's GTB hospital

The incident took place in Ward Number 24 of the hospital, the police said and added that there was one shooter

Stabbing
Riyazuddin, the victim was injured and was later declared dead: Police Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and he was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection, according to police.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident took place in Ward Number 24 of the hospital, they said and added that there was one shooter.

 

Riyazuddin was injured and was later declared dead, police said.

 

"The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

"On reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors," he said.

The officer said around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man came inside the ward and fired at Riyazuddin.

"Case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Prima facie, the matter seems to be of personal enmity," the DCP said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mohan Yadav urges executives to raise investment in Madhya Pradesh

Pan India rollout of U-WIN to track routine vaccinations likely by Aug end

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Maha govt to give 3 LPG cylinders to women, girls with low annual income

Latest LIVE: Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Topics :Youth stabbedhospitalsDelhicrimes

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story