India, Mauritius review vostro account mechanism, implementation of CECPA

India and Mauritius carried out a comprehensive review of their overall ties including the vostro account mechanism for settlement of trade transactions and the proposed launch of Indian Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and RuPay card in the African country.

The two sides took stock of the bilateral cooperation during Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's three-day visit to Mauritius that concluded on Friday.

The Indian High Commission in Port Louis said the two sides also delved into their Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), which was inked on February 22, 2021.

Kwatra on Thursday called on Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of capacity building, trade and investment.

It was the foreign secretary's first official visit to Mauritius, a key partner and trusted friend of India under India's 'neighbourhood first' policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth For All in the Region) vision for the Indian Ocean.

On the meeting between Kwatra and Jugnauth, the Indian High Commission said they recalled the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius that has translated into "exceptionally close" cooperation in various fields.

Referring to India-assisted projects in Mauritius, it said both sides expressed satisfaction regarding the smooth execution of the various projects including the phase IV of the Metro, civil services college, the solar power plant at Henrietta, forensics science lab, national archives and library, Mauritius police academy and mediclinic and area health centres.

The high commission said they welcomed participation of Mauritius as a 'special invitee' to the G20 under India's Presidency in the 75th year of diplomatic relations between two countries as a "milestone" in further strengthening the partnership.

"The two sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation in diverse areas, such as the Ayush Centre of Excellence (ACE), CECPA, Special Rupee Vostro Account mechanism for settlement of bilateral trade transactions and proposed launch of India's UPI Payment System and RuPay card in Mauritius," it said. Kwatra also called on Alan Ganoo, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.

Vostro accounts are used to make payments in domestic currency.

"The discussions, inter-alia, covered potential opportunities for India's assistance in pharma and ICT sectors as well as greening the Mauritian Public transport sector," the high commission said.

The foreign secretary also held delegation level talks with Secretary to Cabinet Premode Neerunjun, Secretary for Foreign Affairs Joyker Nayeck and other senior officials in the Government of Mauritius.

He also met senior leaders across the political spectrum of Mauritius and exchanged ideas about strengthening India-Mauritius ties.

"The visit also provided the foreign secretary an opportunity to visit the iconic Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station at Reduit, which was inaugurated on January 22 in the context of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius," the mission said.