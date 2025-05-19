Land, parking to policy: What changes have been recommended for metro rail

India’s rapidly expanding metro rail network may soon see a raft of reforms aimed at removing bureaucratic hurdles, revenue expansion, and making metro rail stations more commuter-friendly. At a recent national-level meeting of Metro Rail heads and government officials, several key recommendations were discussed that could pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable urban transport system.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the proposals range from overhauling land acquisition procedures to drafting new parking and revenue policies. The conference was held in Gandhinagar in March and attended by officials from all metro corporations and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

India operates 1,000 km of metro rail across 23 cities, with another 1,000 km being built. However, ridership remains low in many cities. Poor planning, limited parking, and weak last-mile links have been cited as the causes for low usage in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Chennai. Only a few lines, like Delhi Metro and Mumbai Line 1, meet expectations.

The meeting urged better integration and service to make metros a viable alternative to private transport. Some of the recommendations made were:

Tackling delays in land acquisition for metro lines

One of the critical bottlenecks flagged by participants was the delay in acquiring land due to the mandatory social impact assessment (SIA) required under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. The gathering suggested that states consider issuing exemptions for metro projects, much like Gujarat and Maharashtra have already done, to speed up implementation timelines.

Further, officials called for amendments to the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978, which currently restricts land acquisition powers to the Union government. Granting these powers to metro administrations or state governments could streamline the process, sources told The Indian Express.

Alternative revenue streams at metro stations

Given that fare collections alone are insufficient to meet operating costs, there was consensus on expanding non-fare revenue streams. Recommendations included:

Allowing residential and commercial developments along metro corridors

Approving higher floor area ratios for projects near stations

Offering long-term land leases

Transporting cargo during off-peak hours using metro infrastructure

A dedicated committee is expected to be established to explore these ideas further and suggest new policy or legislative frameworks.

More parking space at metro stations

With parking cited as a key reason for poor ridership in several cities, the need for better parking infrastructure was emphasised. Proposals included constructing multi-level parking and enabling basement parking at underground stations. A separate committee will be tasked with drafting a national metro parking policy.