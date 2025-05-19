2 held in Punjab's Gurdaspur for leaking sensitive information to Pak's ISI

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested two persons for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a counter-espionage operation, the Gurdaspur police thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information." In a post on X, Yadav said, "On 15th May 2025, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh & Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to #OperationSindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, & #JammuAndKashmir - with #Pakistan's intelligence agency, #ISI." The police have arrested both suspects, he said.

"Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession," he said.

Preliminary findings establish that the accused were allegedly in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces, said Yadav.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at the Dorangala police station in Gurdaspur.

"The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens," he said.