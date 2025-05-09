India-Pakistan tensions LIVE news: Air warning in Chandigarh over possible attack, sirens sounded

The Chandigarh administration activated an air raid siren on Friday morning, urging residents to stay indoors.

“An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies,” an officia statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

Missile strike intercepted by Indian air defence in Jammu

On Thursday evening, Pakistan launched eight missiles targeting Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu and Kashmir, all of which were intercepted by Indian air defence systems, according to defence sources.

Drone activity reported over Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer

Indian forces also detected Pakistani drones and munitions over Jammu city, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer, with air defence and counter-drone systems actively engaging the threats.

Defence sources liken attack tactics to Hamas-style rocket assault

Defence sources likened the situation in Jammu to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which featured “multiple cheap rockets”, and assessed that the Pakistan Army was acting in a similar manner to Hamas — a group designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries.

Operation Sindoor was India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack

India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, in Baisaran Valley. In the aftermath, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan were downgraded, leading to rising tensions. Following another attack on May 7, Pakistan responded with intense artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in border regions of Jammu and Kashmir, causing the deaths of 16 civilians.

Schools closed in border states amid security concerns

Schools and colleges in border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan will remain closed for the coming few days in view of the escalating military tensions with Pakistan. All schools, colleges, and universities in the Union Territory will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure.

“All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday,” PTI quoted UT Education Minister Sakina Itoo as saying.