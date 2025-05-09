India-Pakistan tensions LIVE news: BSF kills 7 terrorists in Jammu, says report
On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and Chandigarh. Catch all the latest updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Chandigarh administration activated an air raid siren on Friday morning, urging residents to stay indoors.
“An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies,” an officia statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.
Missile strike intercepted by Indian air defence in Jammu
On Thursday evening, Pakistan launched eight missiles targeting Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu and Kashmir, all of which were intercepted by Indian air defence systems, according to defence sources.
Drone activity reported over Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer
Indian forces also detected Pakistani drones and munitions over Jammu city, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer, with air defence and counter-drone systems actively engaging the threats.
Defence sources liken attack tactics to Hamas-style rocket assault
Defence sources likened the situation in Jammu to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which featured “multiple cheap rockets”, and assessed that the Pakistan Army was acting in a similar manner to Hamas — a group designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries.
Operation Sindoor was India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack
India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, in Baisaran Valley. In the aftermath, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan were downgraded, leading to rising tensions. Following another attack on May 7, Pakistan responded with intense artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in border regions of Jammu and Kashmir, causing the deaths of 16 civilians.
Schools closed in border states amid security concerns
Schools and colleges in border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan will remain closed for the coming few days in view of the escalating military tensions with Pakistan. All schools, colleges, and universities in the Union Territory will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure.
“All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday,” PTI quoted UT Education Minister Sakina Itoo as saying.
11:46 AM
BSF foils infiltration bid, kills seven terrorists in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post. The infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.
11:33 AM
'Pakistan will pay for its sins': J-K Cong slams Pakistan for targeting Jammu
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday hit out at Pakistan for targeting Jammu and other areas in the region with missiles and drones on Thursday night, saying the neighbouring country “will have to pay for its sins”. Ravinder Sharma, the chief spokesperson of the J-K Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the party strongly condemns Pakistan's escalatory actions in Jammu city and other areas the previous night.
11:26 AM
Air siren sounded in Chandigarh, residents advised to stay indoors
The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. “An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and stay away from balconies,” an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.
11:15 AM
Vance says US won't get involved between India, Pak
US Vice President JD Vance stated on Friday that the US will not get involved in a war that’s fundamentally not its business. In an interview with Fox News, Vance asserted that while the US cannot control India and Pakistan, it can encourage the two nuclear-armed neighbours to de-escalate.
Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan Chandigarh
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:18 AM IST