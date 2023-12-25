Home / India News / India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution: PM Modi

India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution: PM Modi

Modi also recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians since his days as the Gujarat chief minister and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived

PM Modi with Christian community members during Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in the freedom movement and in various fields like healthcare and education, and said the country proudly acknowledges its contribution.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi said the values of compassion, inclusivity and justice for all propagated by Jesus Christ also served as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey.

Praising the community for playing an important role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, he noted that Mahatma Gandhi had said the Non-cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra, the then Principal of St. Stephen's College.

Many thinkers and leaders from the community were part of the country's freedom struggle, he said, adding that educational and healthcare institutions run by the community continue to make a big contribution across India.

Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service, and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

These values are serving as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey, the prime minister said and noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.

In his remarks, Modi said people can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of "sabka prayas", can take the country to a new height.

The Pope, he said, had sought Jesus Christ's blessings for those working to end poverty. The Pope's words reflect the same spirit that is visible in the BJP-led government's development mantra of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas", he said.

His government is ensuring that development reaches everyone and it is benefiting Christians as well, especially the poor and deprived, the prime minister said.

Some leading Christian community members also spoke on the occasion and praised different initiatives of the Modi government.

Bishop Simon John said it was a matter of great happiness that for the first time, a prime minister has called them over for such an interaction. Archbishop Anil Couto praised Modi's "wonderful" vision of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' and said his leadership is being recognised across the world.

Modi asked the community leaders to spread the word about his government's programmes aimed especially at youngsters, such as "Fit India", the use of millets and the campaign against drugs.

Noting that the community is socially conscious, Modi said Christians can play an important role in his government's environmental campaigns to ensure minimal carbon footprint and promote a sustainable lifestyle.

He also sought their support for his "Vocal for Local" programme.

The prime minister recalled his 2021 meeting with Pope Francis, describing it as a memorable moment for him as they discussed means to make the earth a better place and issues of social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change and inclusive development.

He expressed the wish that the festive season further strengthens the country, brings citizens closer and enhances the bond that keep them together amid their diversity.

Modi has been making concerted efforts to reach out to Christians. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been organising campaigns to connect with the community during its festivals, especially in states like Kerala where they are in large numbers.

BJP president J P Nadda also visited a major church in the national capital on Sunday to extend Christmas wishes.

Modi has cited the party's poll performance in the northeastern states, where Christians live in large numbers, as an evidence of its growing acceptability among them.

Topics :Narendra ModiChristmasChristmas in India

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

