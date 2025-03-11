India ranks 5th in World Air Quality Index with most polluted cities: IQAir

Switzerland-based air quality monitoring company IQAir ranked India as the fifth most polluted country in 2024, after Chad, Congo, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. However, the country showed slight improvement, moving down from third place in 2023.

India recorded a 7 per cent decline in PM2.5 concentrations last year, averaging 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) of air compared to 54.4 µg/m³ in 2023. Yet, six of the world’s ten most polluted cities are in India. The capital, New Delhi, maintained consistently high pollution levels, with an annual average of 91.6 µg/m³, nearly unchanged from 92.7 µg/m³ a year ago, the report said.

Air pollution remains a significant health burden in India, reducing life expectancy by an estimated 5.2 years. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that air pollution kills around seven million people annually.

Severe pollution episodes persisted in 2024, particularly in northern states. January air quality was especially poor in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Baddi in southwestern Himachal Pradesh recorded a January PM2.5 monthly average of 165 µg/m³. Air quality deteriorated sharply in Manipur in October, while November saw extreme pollution levels in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Crop stubble burning remained a major contributor to PM2.5 levels, accounting for 60 per cent of pollution during peak periods. Overall, 35 per cent of Indian cities reported annual PM2.5 averages exceeding ten times the WHO guideline.

The WHO air quality guideline states that annual PM2.5 concentrations should not exceed 5 µg/m³, while 24-hour average exposures should not exceed 15 µg/m³ for more than three to four days per year.

PM2.5, fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, is the most dangerous pollutant as it can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the bloodstream, causing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancers. It affects more people than other pollutants and has health impacts even at very low concentrations.

India’s air pollution crisis and sources

India faces significant air quality challenges, with major pollution sources including vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, construction dust, and crop residue burning. In urban centres like Delhi, vehicular emissions are a leading contributor to PM2.5 levels, exacerbated by traffic congestion and fuel adulteration. Seasonal agricultural practices, particularly stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, further deteriorate air quality during winter. Industrial emissions and construction activities also contribute significantly. Despite governmental measures such as the National Clean Air Programme, aimed at reducing pollution, challenges persist due to inconsistent policy implementation and inadequate infrastructure.

“Vehicular emissions are a major source of pollution in Delhi-NCR. Emissions per unit distance travelled increase for older vehicles. Public transport needs to be revamped,” said Sagnik Dey, professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi.

“The government is already pushing for electric vehicles with better infrastructure. Scientific evidence suggests that we require an airshed approach, and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is in place to implement airshed management across NCR efficiently. Accountability and interim targets to track progress will be key to strengthening clean air implementation, along with synergy with climate actions,” Dey added.

To combat air pollution in Delhi, the state government announced last week that vehicles older than 15 years will be denied fuel at petrol pumps starting April 1.

Supreme Court’s stance on air pollution

In October 2024, India’s Supreme Court ruled that breathing clean, pollution-free air is a fundamental right. The Court found that the central government and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan must take more effective measures to control air pollution at its source. Despite multiple rulings requiring action, the Court observed that only limited measures had been taken to curb stubble burning and directed the submission of compliance reports.

During a November hearing, the Supreme Court criticised Delhi officials for “serious lapses” in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a multi-stage emergency framework for reducing pollution on poor air quality days.

On December 16, 2024, Stage 4 of GRAP, the strictest level of anti-pollution measures, was enforced as the air quality index (AQI) exceeded 400, indicating “severe” conditions. This marked the second instance last winter, with the first triggered on November 18 due to stubble burning, which pushed AQI to 494.

Findings on pollution sources

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment conducted last year found that during mid-October to early November—when farmers burn paddy stalks—only 8 per cent of Delhi-NCR’s air pollution came from stubble burning, while nearly two-thirds originated from local sources, with the transport sector contributing more than half.

According to the International Energy Agency, road transport accounts for 12 per cent of India’s energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and is a major contributor to urban pollution. As demand for private transportation and goods movement grows, energy use and CO2 emissions from road transport could double by 2050.

IQAir analysed data from 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 138 countries. More air quality monitors are being installed to address the issue, the report said. This year, report authors incorporated data from 8,954 new locations and around 1,000 new monitors due to expanded air quality monitoring efforts.

Only 12 countries, regions, and territories recorded PM2.5 concentrations below the WHO annual guideline of 5.0 µg/m³, most of which were in Latin America and the Caribbean or Oceania. However, in 2024, 17 per cent of cities included in the report met the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline level, up from 9 per cent in 2023, the report stated.