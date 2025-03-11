LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Mauritius on 2-day state visit

BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was fatally poisoned in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday when three unidentified assailants injected him with a toxic substance. The attackers arrived by motorcycle at his farm in Daftara village (within Junawai police station jurisdiction), on the pretext of meeting the leader. After sitting with Yadav, asking about his health, and requesting water which they drank, they waited until he lay down. At this moment, one of the assailants injected poison into Yadav's stomach before all three fled the scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance. In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate "our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples".