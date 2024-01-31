India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

Transparency International released its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) on Tuesday, revealing a list of the world's most corrupt countries. The report highlighted minimal progress in addressing public sector corruption, as the global average for CPI remained stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year.

"The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International shows that most countries have made little to no progress in tackling public sector corruption," said the report.

More than two-thirds of the 180 listed countries received a score below 50 on the scale, indicating a prevalence of corruption. The CPI ranks countries based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, which range from zero (extremely corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

"According to the Rule of Law Index, the world is experiencing a decline in the functioning of justice systems. Countries with the lowest scores in this index are also scoring very low on the CPI, highlighting a clear connection between access to justice and corruption. Both authoritarian regimes and democratic leaders undermining justice contribute to increasing impunity for corruption and, in some cases, even encourage it by removing consequences for wrongdoers," the report added.

Least corrupt countries in the world

Denmark tops the index for the sixth year in a row, with a score of 90, owing to its "well-functioning justice systems".

Finland and New Zealand are in second and third place, with scores of 87 and 85 respectively.

This year's top ten countries are Norway (84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), the Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78).

Most corrupt countries in the world

Taking the bottom spots in the CPI are Somalia (11), Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16). These countries are all affected by protracted crises, primarily armed conflicts.

Nicaragua (17), North Korea (17), Haiti (17), Equatorial Guinea (17), Turkmenistan (18), and Libya (18) are the subsequent lowest performers on the index.

Where does India stand?

In the CPI, India secured the 93rd position with a score of 39, according to the Transparency International report. India's overall score remained relatively stable, as it was 40 in 2022, securing the 85th position.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, with a score of 29, and Sri Lanka (34) grappled with their respective debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the report said.

Among India's neighbours, Afghanistan and Myanmar scored 20, China scored 42, Japan scored 73, and Bangladesh scored 24.