Home / India News / India records 108 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 1,983

India records 108 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 1,983

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,514, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India records 108 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 1,983

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 6:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 1,983, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,31,893, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,514, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,93,390) coronavirus cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Also Read

India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862

India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921

India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503

NHAI burdening courts with unnecessary litigations, says Kerala HC

India-US relationship reaching next level, says Ambassador Sandhu

IAF taking steps to be ever ready in view of security scenario: President

Biparjoy: Strong gusty winds shatter windows, damage vehicles in Rajasthan

Biparjoy: Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat today

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story