Home / India News / Biparjoy: Strong gusty winds shatter windows, damage vehicles in Rajasthan

Biparjoy: Strong gusty winds shatter windows, damage vehicles in Rajasthan

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged

ANI General News
Biparjoy: Strong gusty winds shatter windows, damage vehicles in Rajasthan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 5:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Strong winds due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in coastal Gujarat on Thursday night, caused heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan including in Udaipur and Barmer districts.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

A total of six NDRF teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and shifted them to NDH School in Dwarka after the cyclone made landfall on Thursday evening. According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.

Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas as heavy rains have been predicted for the next two to three days.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the wake of the landfall of the cyclone.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Biparjoy: Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat today

Two injured in Imphal clash; attempts at torching BJP leaders' houses

LIVE: Two injured in Imphal clash; attempts at torching BJP leaders' houses

Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into 'deep depression', expected to weaken further

Law and order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention: Ex-Army Chief

Topics :Cyclonerajasthan

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 6:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story