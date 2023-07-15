Home / India News / India records 54 new Covid infections, active case count now at 1,408

India records 54 new Covid infections, active case count now at 1,408

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
India has recorded a single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,408, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,914 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,497, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

