Home / India News / SC Collegium recommends 3 names as judges for HC of Himachal Pradesh

SC Collegium recommends 3 names as judges for HC of Himachal Pradesh

Judicial Officer Rakesh Kainthla has also been recommended as a judge of the HC of Himachal, according to an order issued by the SC Collegium

ANI
Supreme Court

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Collegium of the Supreme Court on Friday recommended advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi for appointment as judges of High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Judicial Officer Rakesh Kainthla has also been recommended as a judge of the HC of Himachal, according to an order issued by the SC Collegium.

According to the order, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on December 5, 2022.

"The chief minister and the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation," it added.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (1) Ranjan Sharma, (2) Bipin Chander Negi, Advocates and (3) Rakesh Kainthla, Judicial Officer, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh," read the notification.

Also Read

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Himachal minister reaches Chandertal to aid rescue of 290 stranded tourists

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Differences between govt and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Rijiju

Ensure access to toilets, electricity for those living in camps: Atishi

India selects naval variant of Rafale jets to equip navy: Dassault Aviation

Delhi's situation to normalise if there is no more heavy rain: Kejriwal

Northern Railways cancels several trains due to water-logging along tracks

Himachal govt sets up disaster fund for people affected by monsoon fury

Topics :SC CollegiumHigh CourtHimachal PradeshSupreme Court

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story