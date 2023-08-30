Home / India News / India records 61 fresh Covid cases, total cases at 1,522: Health Ministry

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 61 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,522, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,929, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,117).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,666, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

