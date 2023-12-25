Home / India News / India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

Also Read

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

J-K: Additional forces deployed in Poonch as search for terrorists underway

Army chief to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations in Rajouri today

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today, oath taking at 3.30 pm: CM Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story