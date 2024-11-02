India sees hottest October in 124 yrs; November won't be much different

October 2024 was the warmest October in India in the last 124 years (since 1914), with an average temperature of 26.92 degrees Celsius — exceeding expected levels by 1.23 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Minimum temperatures for October also reached unprecedented levels, the highest since the IMD began keeping records in 1901.

In particular, Delhi reported its warmest October in 73 years. The monthly maximum and minimum averages over Safdarjung were recorded as 35.1 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius respectively. This is the fourth highest monthly day temperature and the sixth highest monthly night temperature in October recorded since 1901.

As per IMD records from 1901, the highest-ever average day temperature for October was recorded in 1951 at 36.2 degrees Celsius. The highest-ever average night temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius in 1915 and 1951.

November may follow trend

Significantly, this pattern is anticipated to persist, with the IMD forecasting above-average temperatures for much of November. In particular, Northwest and Central India are expected to experience higher-than-normal minimum temperatures due to a drier-than-average monsoon season. South Peninsular India may also see increased rainfall this month.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributed this unusual warmth across India to the absence of active western disturbances, typically responsible for cooling temperatures in the region, and the formation of multiple low-pressure areas, including a cyclone. These factors increased easterly winds, contributing to the heat.

Pollution worsens in Delhi post-Diwali

In Delhi, pollution levels spiked following Diwali celebrations, exacerbated by the use of firecrackers despite restrictions. On Friday (November 1) morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 350 in several areas, reaching hazardous levels. Cyclists and joggers, affected by the thick haze around India Gate where the AQI stood at 317, expressed concern, noting the impact on health and the sudden deterioration in air quality.