US alerts India on Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai Police push for extradition

In a significant development aimed at countering the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, US officials have notified the Mumbai Police regarding the presence of Anmol Bishnoi, the 25-year-old brother of Lawrence, within their jurisdiction.

In response to this alert, the Mumbai police have sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, an official told PTI.

On October 16, the police informed the court of their intent to extradite Anmol in connection with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s residence, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Anmol Bishnoi's criminal activities

With Lawrence currently in prison, it is believed that Anmol was responsible for executing significant criminal acts, including the shooting incident outside Khan's home in April this year.

Additionally, Anmol has been implicated in the recent murder of Baba Siddique, a leader of the Additionally, Anmol has been implicated in the recent murder of Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It is alleged that he communicated with the individual who shot Siddique.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Anmol's arrest.

According to the agency, he is linked to 18 criminal cases. This includes one involving his alleged provision of weapons and logistical support to the assailants who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Red Corner Notice issued

The report quoted an official as saying that Anmol was marked as a wanted suspect in the charge sheet related to the Khan case, prompting the issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him.

Despite uncertainties surrounding Anmol's current status in the US, officials believe they may have traced his whereabouts. Following the miscellaneous application submitted last month, the court permitted the police to proceed with the necessary documentation.

The documents have been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs , which will collaborate with the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with US officials.

If the extradition is sanctioned, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which initiated the RCN, will take custody of Anmol, the report said.

Incidentally, the Mumbai Police have not secured custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is presently imprisoned at Sabarmati prison in Gujarat.

The alert regarding Anmol Bishnoi's location gains relevance amid recent allegations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which claimed that agents of the Indian government are colluding with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to instigate terror on Canadian territory.

The Indian government has dismissed these claims as "preposterous".

This alert also coincides with recent actions taken by the US Department of Justice related to an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Vikash Yadav, charged by the US with conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering in connection with this plot, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in an extortion case linked to Lawrence Bishnoi on December 18, 2023.