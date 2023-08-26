Home / India News / India registers 60 new Covid-19 infections, active cases at 1,503

India registers 60 new Covid-19 infections, active cases at 1,503

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India saw a single day rise of 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases stood at 1,503, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,928, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection has increased to 4.45 crore, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

With 40 new infections, Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,463

India to get $25 mn from G20 Pandemic Fund to support animal health system

China expands number of countries for travel by its big-spending tourists

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile Internet in Nuh, imposes Sec 144

Why previous complaints against rape accused official ignored: Atishi

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident: Congress prez

No CrPC provision requires CBI to file charge sheet in court language: SC

Shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy must avoid price shock: BP chief

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsIndia

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story