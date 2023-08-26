Home / India News / BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident: Congress prez

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident: Congress prez

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that the thrashing of a child in a school in Uttar Pradesh was the result of the BJP's hate-filled politics.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
He said such incidents tarnish the country's image and call for strict punishment to the guilty so that no one dares to repeat them.

A video showing a school teacher in Muzaffarnagar asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and making objectionable remarks against his community has gone viral on social media eliciting strong words from several political parties.

"The manner in which a teacher made other children thrash a child in a school in UP due to religious discrimination is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS. Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the constitution," Kharge said on X in a post in Hindi.

He termed the incident a result of the "divisive thinking of the ruling party" and cited another incident where an RPF jawan gunned down four people "in the name of religion."

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan had on July 31 shot dead four people on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

The jawan had fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that a place like a school is being turned into a "marketplace of hatred."

"This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love," he had said on X.

The video that surfaced online on Friday showed the teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, asking the students of Class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village to hit the child.

Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked Tyagi in an FIR, but is yet to reveal the charges.

Topics :CongressBJPmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

